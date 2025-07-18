Column: Bronx Museum of the Arts Has a new director – how that role influences economic development

A rendering of the south wing of the Bronx Museum of the Arts after its renovation, which is set to be completed in 2026.

The Bronx Museum of the Arts announced on July 10 that a new Director and Chief Curator has been selected: Shamim M. Momin. Momin previously worked as the Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Henry Art Gallery in Seattle, as well as the Whitney Museum of Art in New York. Her experience there involved working with emerging artists.

Just a few weeks ago, the Bronx Economic Development Corporation’s column with the Bronx Times covered a tour with the Belfast Chamber of Commerce, which focused on the link between art and economic development. Momin’s appointment will certainly influence economic development in the Bronx – consider the impact it could have on tourism. In the Bronx Beat with YES Network, two tourists from Australia stated in an interview that they had traveled to New York with the hopes of visiting the museum. When Momin takes on the role in September, she could influence this even more.

Additionally, Momin is taking on the role during an exciting time – the Museum’s renovation is set to be completed in 2026. Award-winning architecture practice Marvel is transforming the space, thanks to $40 million from the city. The BXEDC will be involved in developing their café space, which employees say will be like a “second living room.” This space will also encourage economic development in the borough, allowing Bronxites a new space to relax and monetarily support the Museum, which offers free admission.

In a press release from the Bronx Museum of the Arts, Momin noted that she values the vision of the museum.

“The Bronx Museum’s commitment to amplifying diverse voices and upholding social justice aligns strongly with my own practice and values, and I look forward to leading this singular museum into its next exciting era with the opening of its world-class renovation in 2026,” Momin said.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, who helped secure funding for the museum, supports Momin’s appointment to the position.

“With [Momin’s] experience and expertise, I am confident she will usher in an exciting new chapter for the Bronx Museum and continue its legacy as a cornerstone of arts and culture in our borough,” Gibson said.