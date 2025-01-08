Bronx menorah vandalized during Hanukkah, sparking outrage and calls for accountability

The Morris Park menorah, part of the Bronx Jewish Center’s annual holiday display, stands damaged and partially collapsed after being vandalized during Hanukkah.

A large outdoor menorah commemorating the Jewish Festival of Lights went dark after being defaced in Morris Park last week. It was hit on the last day of Hanukkah, marking the second attack on the display since the start of the eight-day holiday.

This most recent incident occurred on Jan. 2, leaving the community candelabrum split in half and only partially standing. According to a statement from Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, the menorah was destroyed shortly after repairs from the initial attack were completed.

The Bronx Jewish Center installed the menorah as part of a larger winter holiday display, which featured a welcoming banner that was also damaged. The annual celebration was held in partnership with the Morris Park Business Improvement District (BID).

“I am deeply disturbed by the acts of vandalism targeting the menorah and the BID’s holiday banner,” Gibson said. “The Jewish community in the Bronx and throughout New York City deserves to celebrate their traditions without fear or intimidation.”

The attacks came as reports of antisemitism in New York City continue to surge. According to recent data from the NYPD, the number of antisemitic hate crimes jumped by seven percent in 2024, compared to the year prior. In fact, more than half of the 641 hate crimes in the City last year targeted Jews.

Saadia Pwezne, a Rabbi at the Bronx Jewish Center, says the synagogue recently hired armed on-site security to patrol the center on holidays and weekends when the congregation meets for religious services.

“The menorah being torn down, put back up, and then torn down again is odd,” Rabbi Saadia Pwezne, of the Bronx Jewish Center said. “I’m hoping cameras at the Dunkin Donuts across the street show us what’s going on.”

Gibson shared that her office is working with the Morris Park BID, Jewish community leaders, the NYPD, and government officials to “ensure those responsible be held accountable.”

No potential suspects or motives have yet been announced.

“Together, we will continue to foster an environment where every person, regardless of their faith or background, can live and worship in peace,” she said.