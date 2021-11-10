Bronx man pleads guilty to drug trafficking and firearms

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to drug trafficking and firearms offenses in connection with his participation in two Bronx-based narcotics conspiracies.

According to the investigation, between in or about December 2015 and in or about November 2018, Antonio Mora, 28, of the Bronx, participated in two separate conspiracies to distribute crack cocaine and heroin in the Bronx and elsewhere. Mora also participated in multiple shootings, including two in the second half of 2018.

On Sept. 6, 2018, the defendant and a co-conspirator pursued a rival drug dealer in broad daylight and shot him in the abdomen. On Sept. 17, 2018, Mora and others chased down a rival drug dealer while he was walking on the street with his daughter in the Bronx, pulled the rival dealer’s daughter from his hands and shot him twice in the leg.

“Antonio Mora was a prolific dealer of heroin and crack, and a violent enforcer for two different narcotics organizations,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “Mora participated in multiple shootings of rival drug dealers, including a brazen daytime shooting on a busy residential street where Mora shot a man twice in front of his young daughter. Now Mora awaits sentencing for his multiple acts of violence and drug trafficking.”