Bronx men charged in Ossining armed robbery that resulted in death of a co-conspirator

Two Bronx residents were charged Monday with robbery and obstruction of justice and face life in prison.

Matthew Dusablon, a.k.a, “Mateo,” 27, and Jahaira Mejia, 35, of the Bronx, were each charged with Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy and Hobbs Act robbery, a related firearms offense and obstruction of justice.

“As alleged in the Indictment, the defendants participated in a gunpoint robbery that resulted in the death of a co-conspirator and then worked to cover their tracks,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “Thanks to the extraordinary and tenacious work of our partners at the FBI and the Ossining Police Department, the defendants are now facing federal charges for their alleged crimes.”

According to the investigation, on Dec. 6, 2020, Dusablon, Mejia and at least three other co-conspirators committed a gunpoint robbery in Ossining, New York, during which one of the co-conspirators brandished a firearm. That same co-conspirator died from injuries sustained during the robbery victim’s flight from the scene of the robbery.

Dusablon and Mejia later concealed a jacket that another co-conspirator was wearing during the robbery and deleted information from their cell phones and social media accounts in order to obstruct the federal investigation of the robbery. Dusablon also directed a co-conspirator to erase information from the co-conspirator’s cellphone and social media accounts in order to obstruct the federal investigation.