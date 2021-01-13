8 Bronx men indicted for drug trafficking and firearms offenses

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Eight Bronx men were indicted in federal court last month for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and marijuana and possession of firearms. Seven of them face life in prison.

On Dec. 22, the Southern District of New York and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the indictments for Carl Wilbright, 47, Travis Breconidge, 28, Isaiah Freeman, 32, Luis Garcia, 24, Ricardo Garcia, 28, Stanley Hampton, 25 and Jamel Murray, 43, for participating in a conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and marijuana. Wilbright and Freeman were also charged with possessing firearms.

Additionally, Freeman and Quashawn Escalera, 31, were charged with being felons in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting that occurred on Sept. 26, 2019. Escalera is the lone defendant who is not looking at life behind bars.

“These federal charges enhance the NYPD’s precision policing efforts to combat a crew of alleged narcotics distributors,” Shea said. “I commend our partners in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York for their sustained work in bringing this important case.”

From 2018 to 2020, Wilbright, Breconidge, Freeman, Garcia, Garcia, Hampton and Murray participated in a conspiracy to distribute 280 grams and more of crack cocaine and marijuana.

Five of the defendants are in custody, while Breconidge, Escalera and Freeman remain at large.