Suspect sought for stabbing man in the south Bronx on Christmas Day: NYPD

Courtesy of the NYPD.

By Emily Davenport

The NYPD is looking for a man who stabbed someone in the Bronx on Christmas Day.

According to police, at 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 25 an unknown man gotten into a verbal dispute with a 33-year-old man at the intersection of East 167 Street and Sheridan Avenue. The dispute turned physical and the suspect pulled out an unknown sharp object and stabbed the 33-year-old in the torso.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to New York City Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken prior to the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

