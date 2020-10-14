Man steals unlocked Maserati left on Parkchester street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

They say it is important to always lock one’s car doors under all circumstances after parking – a 58-year-old male owner of a white Maserati learned this lesson in the hardest way on Friday, October 2.

That sweet, unlocked ride which still had its engine on was driven away by an unknown man outside of 1840 Westchester Avenue at about 8:57 p.m. in Parkchester that weekend night, according to the NYPD.

The perp peeled out in an unknown direction, police say.

This footage was released of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.