Crime

Imposter! Man wanted for impersonating police officer in the south Bronx

Posted on AvatarBy
Photo and video courtesy of the NYPD.

Police officers are looking for a phony policer who wrongfully involved himself in a traffic dispute at a Third Avenue BP gas station in the south Bronx.

Real law enforcement sources said the man got out of a Mercedes Benz truck (not exactly standard issue) after a U-Haul truck scraped his own vehicle at the 4068 Third Ave. gas station at about 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18th.

That man then falsely identified himself as a police officer and requested to see the 30-year-old male’s documents, telling the victim that he was going to the closest precinct and filing a report.

He was last seen fleeing the gas station wearing a white shirt and last seen driving off in a black Mercedes Benz.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>