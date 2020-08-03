Imposter! Man wanted for impersonating police officer in the south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police officers are looking for a phony policer who wrongfully involved himself in a traffic dispute at a Third Avenue BP gas station in the south Bronx.

Real law enforcement sources said the man got out of a Mercedes Benz truck (not exactly standard issue) after a U-Haul truck scraped his own vehicle at the 4068 Third Ave. gas station at about 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18th.

That man then falsely identified himself as a police officer and requested to see the 30-year-old male’s documents, telling the victim that he was going to the closest precinct and filing a report.

He was last seen fleeing the gas station wearing a white shirt and last seen driving off in a black Mercedes Benz.

