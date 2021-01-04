Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine hubs opening in south Bronx, other boroughs this Sunday: de Blasio

FILE PHOTO: Professor Gottfried Kremsner injects a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from German biotechnology company CureVac to a volunteer at the start of a clinical test series at his tropical institute of the university clinic in Tuebingen, Germany, June 22, 2020.
(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo)

Three vaccine hubs will open this Sunday at South Bronx Educational Campus at 701 St Ann’s Avenue, along with Brooklyn and Queens locations at Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn, Hillcrest High School in Queens and on Sunday, Jan. 10, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

“This is the shape of things to come,” said de Blasio. “This is the model to start getting us to the grassroots.”

Last week, the mayor announced plans to speed up vaccination efforts in the city by creating a network of vaccination hubs this month with the goal of administering one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the upcoming weeks.

Hubs will be set up in places like school gymnasiums with priority to be given to the 27 neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor said, with the goal of administering 45,000 doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine a week.

By the end of the month, de Blasio pledged to increase the total number of vaccination sites in the city should from 160 to 250.

