Bronx man admits role in distribution of heroin, fentanyl from drug mill

A Bronx man faces life in prison after admitting Thursday to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl from a drug mill in the Bronx to locations in New Jersey.

Reimon Genao Rosario, 25, pleaded guilty in federal court to an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.

Dilson Vazquez Genao, 24, Eddie Urena Rodriguez, 36, Francisco Mercedes Gil, 32, Daury Contreras Ulerio, aka “Majimbou,” 35, and Jose Antonio Vazquez Pena, aka “Tono,” 48, all of the Bronx, all have previously pleaded guilty to the same charges. One other individual – Jhan Carlos Capellan Maldonado, 32 – was indicted on the same charge as Rosario in August 2019. His case is pending.

According to the investigation, in early February 2019, law enforcement officers learned that Maldonado used an apartment in the Bronx to store, mix and package heroin and fentanyl in distribution quantities. Pena stayed at the apartment in order to safeguard the narcotics and narcotics supplies. Maldonado employed five workers at a time – including Rodriguez, Ulerio, Rosario, Gil and Genao – to assist in preparing the heroin and fentanyl for distribution, which Maldonado then distributed to customers in New Jersey.

On Feb. 25, 2019, law enforcement officers saw Maldonado drive to a retail store and emerge with several full shopping bags and then drive to the apartment. Genoa came out of the building and met with Maldonado, who got out of his vehicle and gave Genoa the plastic shopping bags. Law enforcement officers later learned that the plastic shopping bags contained materials to package heroin and fentanyl.

Genoa went back inside the building and was followed by law enforcement officers, who watched as Genoa entered Maldonado’s apartment with a key, still carrying the shopping bags. On Feb. 27, 2019, law enforcement officers searched Maldonado’s apartment and found seven individuals inside, including Rodriguez, Ulerio, Rosario, Gil, Maldonado, Pena and Genao. All seven defendants attempted to escape out a window, and all but one – Rosario – were apprehended and arrested by law enforcement officers waiting outside.

Rosario was arrested at a later date.

Law enforcement officers recovered nearly a kilogram of fentanyl from the apartment, along with materials to grind and package fentanyl for distribution.

Rosario will be sentenced Feb. 15, 2022.