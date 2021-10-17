Bronx man indicted for manslaughter DUI and colliding into MTA bus

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was indicted for manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and additional charges for rear-ending an MTA bus and killing a passenger in his own car.

“The defendant was allegedly under the influence and speeding when he slammed into an MTA bus, killing his front-seat 21-year-old passenger,” said District Attorney Darcel Clark. “The defendant’s reckless actions cut short the life of a young man. Thankfully, none of the passengers in the bus, which had just picked up riders, were seriously injured.”

According to the investigation, at approximately 11:11 p.m. on Feb. 13, Abraham Brown, 20, of Kingsland Avenue, was driving with front-seat passenger, Jermaine Paul, 21, on Bartow Avenue and Co-op City Boulevard at 57 miles an hour instead of the 25 mph speed limit. Brown allegedly did not apply the brakes and rear-ended an MTA bus that had just picked up passengers at the time.

Paul suffered multiple blunt injuries and was pronounced dead less than an hour after the incident at Jacobi Medical Center. Brown was allegedly driving while intoxicated and under the influence of marijuana.

He is due back in court Jan. 18, 2022.