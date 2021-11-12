Bronx man indicted for fatally beating girlfriend’s infant son

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was indicted Monday on murder and additional charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son.

According to the investigation, between Sept. 8 and Sept. 9, the defendant, Keishawn Gordon, 24, of 420 E. 169 St., was allegedly in the home he shared with his girlfriend and was babysitting her son, Legacy Beauford, 1, while the child’s mother was not home. Gordon allegedly violently squeezed the baby and threw him up in the air and hit him in the face because the child would not stop crying.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the child sustained multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the torso, which led to a lacerated liver and internal bleeding. The defendant also allegedly sexually abused the child with a toothbrush.

“The defendant, Keishawn Gordon, allegedly carried out monstrous acts against defenseless one-year-old Legacy Beauford,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “Gordon allegedly inflicted blunt force trauma on the child, leaving him with a lacerated liver, and allegedly sexually abused the infant. We will seek justice for the innocent child, who suffered so much.”

The defendant was is due back in court Jan. 24, 2022.