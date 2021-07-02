Bronx man cuffed in deadly neighborhood hit-and-run: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man in the Bronx this week.

Authorities say that at 6:21 p.m. on June 29, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of Oak Point Avenue and Manida Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 56-year-old Edgardo Garcia, of Stephens Avenue, inside his 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Suburban with trauma to his body.

An investigation found that Garcia’s car was traveling northbound on Manida Street through the intersection of Oak Point Avenue when a 2012 Mercedes Benz S550 sedan was traveling eastbound on Oak Point Avenue at an apparent high rate of speed. Garcia’s car was hit on the driver’s side by the sedan, causing the Suburban to hit an unoccupied parked vehicle before coming to rest. The Benz spun counter-clockwise and came to rest against a building on the north side of Oak Point Avenue. The driver and passengers in the Benz then fled the scene in another vehicle at the scene.

EMS rushed Garcia to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an ongoing investigation, police arrested 32-year-old John Vallejo, of Randall Avenue, in connection to the crime on June 30. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.