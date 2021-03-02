Cops searching for Fordham robber who stole power tools from building storage area

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

Police are searching for a robber who broke into the storage area of a residential Fordham building at the end of February.

According to the NYPD, a man called police to report property missing at the building on Creston Avenue and E. 191st Street at about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 27.

After an investigation, law enforcement determined that a man broke through a secured door and stole $2,500 worth of power tools at about 11:37 a.m. that same day.

Police released this footage of a suspect, who fled on foot to parts unknown.

