Cops searching for Fordham robber who stole power tools from building storage area

Police are searching for a robber who broke into the storage area of a residential Fordham building at the end of February.
According to the NYPD, a man called police to report property missing at the building on Creston Avenue and E. 191st Street at about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, February 27.
After an investigation, law enforcement determined that a man broke through a secured door and stole $2,500 worth of power tools at about 11:37 a.m. that same day.
Police released this footage of a suspect, who fled on foot to parts unknown.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.