Bronx man charged for 2021 murder of Brooklyn resident

A Bronx man faces murder charges for allegedly killing a Brooklyn resident in October 2021.

On Feb. 25, the NYPD arrested Mark McLaurin, 3080 Park Ave. in the Bronx, for the alleged murder of Jerode Ervin, of Brooklyn. McLaurin, 41, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

On Oct. 6, officers from the 40th Precinct and NYPD PSA 7 found Ervin, 31, with a bullet wound to his torso in front of the Jackson Houses at 300 E. 158th St. in Melrose at about 4:37 a.m.

EMS rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim got into a dispute with McLaurin moments before the suspect drew their weapon and opened fire.