Police & Fire

Staten Island resident slain in the South Bronx

By
0
comments
Posted on
A drive by shooting sent a man to the hospital on July 27, 2021.
Photo courtesy Getty

A Staten Island man was murdered in the South Bronx over the weekend.

According to the NYPD, on July 31, at 3:14 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress in the vicinity of 3240 3rd Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found Jordan Rodriguez, 28, 137 Winter Ave., with gunshot wounds to his back. EMS also responded to the scene and transported Rodriguez to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed that he was shot by an unknown individual following an arguemnt. The shooter fled the scene on foot northbound on 3rd Avenue. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC