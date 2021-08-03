Staten Island resident slain in the South Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Staten Island man was murdered in the South Bronx over the weekend.

According to the NYPD, on July 31, at 3:14 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress in the vicinity of 3240 3rd Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found Jordan Rodriguez, 28, 137 Winter Ave., with gunshot wounds to his back. EMS also responded to the scene and transported Rodriguez to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed that he was shot by an unknown individual following an arguemnt. The shooter fled the scene on foot northbound on 3rd Avenue. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.