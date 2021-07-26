Police & Fire

2nd suspect arrested for murder of Bronx woman and shooting of her brother

Jason Cohen and Robert Pozarycki
The NYPD arrested a second suspect Thursday for the murder of a woman and shooting of her brother in June.
The NYPD arrested a second suspect last week for the murder of a woman and attempted murder of her brother in June.

On July 22, Andrew Johnson, 2661 Bainbridge Ave., was arrested and charged for the murder of Katherine Diop, 29, of East 194th Street, and attempted murder of her 31-year-old brother. Additionally, Johnson, 28, was charged with manslaughter, assault and two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Earlier this month, his accomplice, Jonathan Rosario, 24, 2730 Decatur Ave., was charged with murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, assault, six counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On June 16, in the vicinity of East 194th Street and Marion Avenue in Fordham Manor, Diop’s brother got into a dispute with another individual. Shortly after the argument ended, cops said, the individual pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking Diop and her brother.

Diop was hit in the torso and her brother shot multiple times. They were both taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Diop was pronounced dead a short time later.

