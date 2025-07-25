Bronx leaders and NYC Parks cut ribbon on newly reconstructed Goble Playground

Bronx leaders and community members joined NYC Parks in celebrating the reopening of the Goble Playground following its reconstruction.

Several Bronx leaders and community members joined NYC Parks in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the newly reconstructed Goble Playground on Wednesday, July 23, at Goble Place and Macombs Dam Road in the Mount Eden section of the borough.

Among those on hand for the ribbon-cutting were NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Jessenia Aponte, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, New York City Council Member Althea Stevens and State Assembly Member Landon Dais.

The $3.79 million capital project, funded entirely by the City Council, included the addition of new play equipment and swings, a new spray shower and an expansion of the playground to allow for more equipment. The new playground, meant for kids between 5 and 12 years of age, features a structure shaped like a rocket ship.

Another aspect of the project was the renovation of the playground’s basketball court, as well as the addition of another half basketball court to help alleviate the high demand at the full court. Other notable additions include a reconfigured handball court and a small seating area with painted games on the southern edge.

“The revamped Goble Playground provides the Mount Eden community with a state-of-the-art recreational space that’s more inviting, accessible and resilient,” Aponte said. “We’re confident that park users will enjoy the upgraded basketball amenities, along with the new play space created for older children and other significant changes throughout the park. This project emphasizes our commitment to improving our park spaces in communities that need it the most, and we’re grateful to the City Council for making it possible.”

The main entrance to the playground was also revamped. A wide ramp was made to provide access for all park visitors. In an effort to make the playground more inviting, the excessive perimeter fencing was reduced. The drainage and water supply systems at the site were also upgraded. New security light poles and trees were added as well.

Goble Playground’s reconstruction was completed under NYC Parks’ Stronger Parks, Safer Communities initiative, which is intended to enhance recreational assets and green spaces in communities across the city that are disproportionately affected by gun violence. This initiative includes over $400 million in investments for communities that serve residents from one of the six precinct neighborhoods prioritized by the Mayor’s Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.