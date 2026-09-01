Seven years later, the Bronx’s ‘Joker’ stairs remain a tourist attraction

Since the release of “Joker” in 2019, the Guason Stairs on Shakespeare Avenue, now known as the Joker stairs, has been an iconic photo-op in the Bronx.

On Shakespeare Avenue, off of 167th Street, sit the Guason stairs, most famously known as the “Joker” stairs since the eponymous movie of the Batman franchise was released in 2019.

In the film, Arthur Fleck, played by Joaquin Phoenix, maniacally dances down the Bronx steps as he accepts his dark persona as the Joker and descends into criminal madness. To this day, seven years after the films release, tourists from all over flock to the area to take their own dancing photos, with some companies including the staircase in their tours.