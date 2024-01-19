‘The Bronx needs this’: Angellyh Yambo Foundation’s Youth Gun Violence Summit shows support for borough’s youth

Yanely Henriquez, mother of gun violence victim Angellyh Yambo, spoke at the Jan. 19 summit next to a photo of her daughter. Also present were representatives of Guns Down Life Up, East Side Houses, the YMCA, and other organizations that support the positive development of young people.

Yanely Henriquez, mother of gun violence victim Angellyh Yambo, spoke at the Jan. 19 summit next to a photo of her daughter. Also present were representatives of Guns Down Life Up, East Side Houses, the YMCA, and other organizations that support the positive development of young people.

High school students and advocates gathered at the La Central YMCA on Friday for a Youth Gun Violence Summit that sent the message that supportive adults are looking out for Bronx kids and their safety.

The Jan. 19 event was organized by the Angellyh Yambo Foundation, established in honor of the 16-year-old who was shot and killed near University Prep Charter School in April 2022. Angellyh had been walking home from school and was caught in a crossfire of gunshots not intended for her.

Mary Hernandez, Angellyh’s aunt and CEO and founder of the foundation, said there is “a major disconnect” between young people and their communities. There are not enough programs and services to support young people — so the foundation wanted to bring groups together to show them what’s out there.

At Friday’s summit, University Prep students heard from several people whose lives were torn apart by gun violence — including Yanely Henriquez, Angellyh’s mother.

She said Angellyh was her “closest ally” and a teen who loved fashion and makeup and who, ironically, loved staying at home instead of being out in the streets, which she told her mom was dangerous.

“I really don’t want another parent to get that phone call,” Henriquez told her daughter’s peers.

Henriquez implored them to be more aware of their surroundings and cautious about who they hang out with.

“Everyone’s here to support you guys,” she said.

Angellyh should have turned 18 on Jan. 24 — and her shooter was also a teenager. Jeremiah Ryan, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in September to 15 years to life in prison.

Although citywide shootings have trended downward recently, the number of youth involved as either perpetrators or victims of shootings is alarming. Those who spoke at the summit hoped to send a strong message of support to young people — before it’s too late.

Pamela Hight represented Moms Demand Action, a nationwide advocacy movement founded after the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Newtown, Conn.

Hight lost two sons — one to a gunshot in Brooklyn and the other to a stabbing upstate in Troy. She said she carries their ashes every day.

“Use your voice, speak out,” she told the students. “I want y’all to continue to live life.”

Reem Khalifa, a junior at Stuyvesant High School, spoke on behalf of Students Demand Action. After the event, she told the Bronx Times that about 30 students at her school are members of the group, which advocates for gun control measures such as an assault weapons ban.

“We’re fed up with living in fear due to gun violence,” she said.

NYPD Community Affairs officers from the 40th precinct attended the summit — acknowledging that while many young people don’t want to “snitch” or talk to cops at all, they still have young people’s backs.

“We want you guys to have the opportunity that unfortunately Angellyh never had,” one officer said. “That moment of weakness can affect your future. That doesn’t have to be you.”

After the event, one of Angellyh’s peers told the Bronx Times that the shooting took a major toll on the students. Many became depressed and stopped going to class, she said.

“Everyone’s grades dropped,” she said — but they took comfort in knowing that adults at the school supported them. And today, they left the summit feeling a bit more positive.

“It feels like there’s an effort for change, both federal and community-wise,” said one 17-year-old.

According to Angellyh’s aunt, Alexandra Maruri, who works with the foundation, they are planning another summit likely in early June will continue working with kids of all ages to connect them with nonprofits and programming.

“The Bronx needs this change, this leadership,” said Maruri.

