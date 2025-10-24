Bronx waterfront to get $55 million boost for 900-Unit affordable housing project

A massive affordable housing development along the Harlem River in University Heights just got a big influx of public funding from Albany.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the $55 million investment in Fordham Landing South flanked by Bronx elected officials and union workers, all celebrating the more than 900 units of affordable housing the project is set to bring to the borough.

“Get your place soon because this is going to be hot property,” Hochul said at the press conference. “Everybody’s going to want to live here.”

The state funding, administered through Empire State Development, will finance planning and design, infrastructure construction and other predevelopment costs, according to the governor’s office. The 350,000 square foot mixed-use development is set to include storefront space for local businesses, rooftop terrace, community garden, indoor pool and a golf simulator, according to the development’s website.

The project will also fulfill a long sought goal for environmental activists of reconnecting Bronx residents to the waterfront through an over one mile promenade along the Harlem River and a small commercial dock that developers say will launch kayaks, paddle boards and eventually a water taxi.

Gary Segal, CEO of Dynamic Star, the developer on the project, told the Bronx Times that that the vision for Fordham Landing South is centered on bringing life back to the area.

“ How do you revitalize an area?” Segal said. “You’ve got to bring people in, and that’s why we’re revamping, innovating and modernizing.”

Part of the plan to revitalize the long-vacant area is updating the nearby Metro-North station.

“ This is what smart transit oriented development looks like,” Hochul said. “You bring people to a place, then you have the transportation to get them to other locations. So this is how we’re going to keep designing this.”

The governor, Speaker Carl Heastie and a large group of supporters at the announcement praised Assembly Member Yudelka Tapia, who led the effort to secure the funding — mostly through being a “pest,” Heastie said, jokingly.

“‘ I need my $55 million,’” Heastie said, recalling how persistent Tapia had been about the investment. “‘Carl, where’s my $55 million?”

The assembly member was greeted with cheers and chants of “Yu-del-ka! Yu-del-ka!” from community members.

“ Affordable housing is essential to keeping families here and ensuring they can build a better future,” Tapia said. “This $55 million investment marks the beginning of a long awaited transformation of our waterfront.”

Tapia said that the Fordham Landing South site had been vacant for decades, leaving people in the area without access to the shoreline.

Yet, Fordham Landing South is just one phase of the project. Dynamic Star also plans to develop Fordham Landing North, an even bigger project, just above the University Heights Bridge, slated to begin pending a rezoning application.

Together the projects stand to completely revamp the waterfront along the Harlem River, bringing housing, community facilities and recreational spaces to a long underused area.

