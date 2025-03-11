DOT to unveil Harlem River Greenway route in final round of Bronx workshops

NYC DOT has scheduled the final round of community engagement workshops before releasing the Bronx Harlem River Greenway Plan

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) will soon host the third and final round of community engagement workshops, during which it will unveil the proposed route for the Harlem River Greenway and a series of related projects.

For more than two years, the DOT has collaborated with the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation (NYC Parks), the Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), and local stakeholders to develop plans for a seven-mile greenway expansion. The project aims to connect Van Cortlandt Park to Randall’s Island Park, giving Bronx residents greater access to the Harlem River waterfront.

“We appreciate all the feedback residents have provided so far and encourage Bronxites to come out and share their perspectives in this last round of workshops, as we finalize a plan to implement this greenway,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a statement while making the announcement Tuesday.

The initiative will restore public access to the Harlem River waterfront, which was largely cut off by the construction of the Major Deegan Expressway in the 1930s. The continuous pathway will offer safer, more sustainable north-south transportation options for cyclists and pedestrians in Kingsbridge, Kingsbridge Heights, University Heights, Morris Heights, Highbridge, Concourse, Mott Haven, and Port Morris.

The expansion is part of a broader effort to extend greenways across all five boroughs, providing New Yorkers with safer and more environmentally friendly options for commuting and recreation.

“Making the Bronx greener, healthier, and safer is a top priority, and the Harlem River Greenway will add essential greenspace to help Bronx residents connect with other parts of the city, get exercise, and avoid biking near vehicular traffic,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue in a statement.

Planning for the project began in the spring of 2023. Since then, DOT has hosted two rounds of community engagement and launched an interactive online map where Bronx residents could share their input on the greenway’s design. In this final round of workshops, DOT, NYC Parks, and NYCEDC will present the proposed route and additional projects for public discussion and feedback.

The final engagement series includes two in-person workshops and one virtual session. . To attend, register online before the meeting.

Monday, March 24: 6-8pm, the Bronx Ale House, 216 W 238th St, Bronx, NY 10463

Tuesday, April 1: 6-8pm, the Bronx Brewery, 856 E 136th St, Bronx, NY 10454

Monday, April 7: 6-8pm, on Zoom

For more information and to register, visit the NYC DOT website.