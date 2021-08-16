Manhattan gang member indicted for attempted murder of Bronx man

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Manhattan gang member was indicted last week for the attempted murder of a Bronx man at close range near two young children on a Mount Eden street in broad daylight.

On Aug. 12, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced that an alleged gang member, Michael Lopez, 27, of 1430 Amsterdam Ave., in Manhattan, was indicted on attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and

additional charges.

“A 13-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother were on their way to a store when the defendant, an alleged gang member, allegedly fired a dozen shots at a Bronx man, striking him three times,” Clark said. “As bullets flew, the brave girl grabbed her younger brother and shielded him, while other bystanders on the street ran for cover. By the grace of God everyone survived. The resilient children have been getting assistance and services since the incident happened, and we hope they will recover from this terrible near-death experience. We will not allow gun violence to continue to plague our streets and threaten the safety of our children.”

According to the investigation, on the afternoon of June 17, near 1551 Sheridan Ave., the defendant got off a scooter and chased a 24-year-old man, allegedly a gang member, up the block firing multiple shots at him. His target ran into a 13-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother, knocking them to the ground. The girl shielded her brother as the defendant continued to fire shots at his target.

The defendant then fled the scene. The man was struck once in the back and once in each leg and was taken to a local hospital. He is currently unable to walk and is undergoing long-term care. The children, and other innocent bystanders who were in the vicinity when the shooting happened, were not injured.

The defendant allegedly fired at least 12 shots during the incident. The shooting was captured on video. Lopez was arrested June 25 and is due back in court Nov. 12.