Bronx gang member convicted of shooting child in playground

A Bronx man was convicted Wednesday, Sept. 22, on various charges, including shooting a 12-year-old in a park.

Nicholas Joseph, ak.k.a “Finesse,” was charged with racketeering conspiracy, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and firearms offenses.

“Nicholas Joseph participated in a violent gang for years and carried out a shooting in a playground next to an elementary school, seriously injuring a 12-year-old child,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss. “Now convicted of his crimes, Joseph will no longer be able to inflict harm on the people of this city. We continue our daily work with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe by vigorously investigating and prosecuting acts of gang violence.”

According to the investigation, between 2014 and December 2020, Joseph, 23, was a member and associate of the Castle Hill Crew, a racketeering enterprise that operated principally in the Castle Hill Houses in Soundview.

On Nov. 19, 2015, Joseph and others stabbed a rival gang member in the head and back. On April 28, 2017, he shot at rival gang members in the vicinity of the Story Playground in the Bronx, during which a 12-year-old child playing basketball in the park was injured.

In addition, on July 10, 2020, and in November and December of 2020, Joseph illegally possessed firearms and ammunition.

Joseph is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 5, 2022.