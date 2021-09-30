Two additional suspects arrested for Crotona Park murder of teen

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Four teens are now arrested for the alleged murder of a 16-year-old in Crotona Parkway in July.

Hasib Curtis, 19, 2357 Crotona Ave., was recently charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm and a 16-year-old male, whose name is not being released due to his age, was charged with murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Back in July, Mekhi Williams, 19, of 2121 Belmont Ave., and a 15-year-old male, whose name is not being released due to his age, were also charged for the murder of Ramon Gil- Medrano. Williams was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree gang assault, first- and second-degree conspiracy, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, and the minor was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On July 11, on East 178th and Valentine Avenue, Medrano, 16, of 2104 Crotona Parkway, was gunned down. Law enforcement sources said that several men riding on scooters rode up to the location and opened fire on the teenager. Seconds later, the suspects rode away northbound along Valentine Avenue.

According to Pix11, “Gil-Medrano, was a member of the 800 YGz crew of the rival Bloods and may have been killed for the earlier murder of 13-year-old Jaryan Elliott, a member of the Crips.”