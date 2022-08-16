Bronx Farmer’s Market sees busiest day yet

The Bronx Farmer’s Market at Preston saw its busiest day yet with our Back to School giveaway. People gathered at the start of our market to get free school supplies such as composition and spiral books, pens and pencils, backpacks and other supplies that elementary school kids and high schoolers would need. Our back-to-school packages were given to families who came to the market to prepare for the new academic year. More than 80 families received free backpacks and school supplies. This is especially important to the market as it is a priority to support the community. With the cost of school supplies rising, the market is determined to back our community by making sure that children receive what they need to excel during the school year. The New York Public Library was also giving out free books and library cards at the market for people to take. With the ​​Bronx having the lowest literacy rate among the five boroughs, it is important children are encouraged to read as many books as they possibly can and have the tools to become frequent readers.

With a huge crowd of people showing up, new vendors came out and showed off their products. One of our new vendors is ArroshaSpa, a Bronx native that sells skincare, hair care, body care and other plant-based cosmetic products. Her products are organic and do not use any chemicals. Using natural materials was important to her, as she has promoted awareness for a healthier lifestyle even before coming to the market.

Before, she used to take part in a health workshop for seniors to inform them about health education and wanting to reinvent what they were eating. For her, “health is wealth.” After she started to make her natural products, she stopped going to Walgreens to get bath products. She aims to continue educating and informing people about self-care and making healthy decisions for their bodies.

Come to the Farmers Market at Preston High School every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. until Oct. 4 to support our vendors! We are located on 2780 Schurz Ave.