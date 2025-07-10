Bronx deli sells $1 million winning Cash4Life ticket

Jeffrey Deli Grocery Inc., located at 2149 Valentine Ave. in the Bronx, sold a winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 a week for life.

A lucky ticket—potentially worth lifetime income—was sold in the Bronx, though it’s not clear yet whether the winner lives in the borough.

The New York Lottery today confirmed that a second-prize winning ticket for the July 9 Cash4Life drawing was sold at Jeffrey Deli Grocery Inc., located at 2149 Valentine Ave. The ticket entitles the bearer to $1,000 a week for life, with a guaranteed minimum payout of $1 million.

Cash4Life rules at a glance:

Players choose 5 numbers (1–60) plus a Cash Ball (1–4).

Drawings are held daily around 9 p.m..

Prize claims must be made within one year from the drawing date.

As of now, it’s unknown whether the winning ticket was purchased by a Bronx resident or someone just passing through. The Lottery encourages winners to check their tickets promptly and claim within the July 9, 2026 deadline.