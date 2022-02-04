Shootings up 150% in the Bronx; Tremont’s 48th Precinct sees 89% crime spike: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

In a month that was defined by a tragic apartment fire, young, innocent bystanders caught in reckless gunfire and a cop shot in Belmont, the Bronx saw a 22.6% rise in overall crime — including a 150% increase in shootings — compared to January 2021, according to end-of-the-month crime statistics released by the NYPD.

Crime in New York City also escalated by nearly 40% overall during that same period.

In total, the Bronx saw major year-over-year increases in shootings, larcenies (102%), burglaries (71%) and assaults (37%), police data shows. Only two of the Bronx’s 12 police precincts saw a dip in crime last month, as the Edenwald-based 47th Precinct and Mosholu-based 52nd Precinct saw levels drop by 4.7% and 47%, respectively. Overall crime exploded, however, in the Tremont area’s 48th Precinct by 89%, with jumps in felony assaults and grand larceny.

Eastchester’s 49th Precinct, Kingsbridge’s 50th Precinct, Soundview’s 43 Precinct and Throggs Neck’s 45th Precinct all saw crime rates skyrocket more than 50% over this period last year, with the former two seeing crime jump by more than 60%.

A police source told the Times that February’s crime statistics, in contrast to January’s, could paint an even clearer picture of overall crime in the city due to lack of foot traffic in January 2021 before vaccinations were widely accessible.

Citywide, murder was the only crime that decreased from a year ago, with major spikes in shootings (32%), transit crimes (70%) and hate crimes, which are up 79%, the department noted.

The crime reduction strategy of the month-old Adams administration is through a 15-page document, “The Blueprint to End Gun Violence,” which aims to end gun violence in the city by immediately ramping up law enforcement and deploying more officers in the streets and subways. The Bronx District Attorney’s office scored a major win in locating a major source of gun proliferation in the city by arresting a 23-year-old Bronx college student who faces more than 300 charges for selling 73 firearms, and is alleged to have smuggled guns and high-capacity magazines from Tennessee to New York City.

In 2020, the number of shootings in New York City more than doubled to 1,531 over the previous year; then they climbed again, to 1,562 in 2021, the highest figure in 15 years.

“The NYPD will forever work to ensure public safety and will never give up this city,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “This is our solemn vow to New Yorkers and to New York City. It remains critical that all partners come to the table in this shared mission to combat gun violence. ”

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.