Police looking for three suspects in assault of 54-year-old in Highbridge
Police are looking for these three men, who police say, assaulted a 54-year-old man in his Highbridge apartment on Monday.
Screenshot courtesy NYPD
The NYPD are looking for three suspects who assaulted a 54-year-old man in his own apartment in the Highbridge section on Monday.
According to police, at around 1 p.m., three men forcibly entered their way into the victim’s apartment on 165th Street and Nelson Avenue, and brandished a firearm before discharging it. The victim was then struck twice in the abdomen and one in his thigh, before the suspects left.
Police sources tell the Bronx Times that it’s likely the victim — who was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition — knew his attackers, but it’s unclear what the motive was. The suspect did not take any items of note from the victim’s apartment following the assault.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.