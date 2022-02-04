Police looking for three suspects in assault of 54-year-old in Highbridge

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD are looking for three suspects who assaulted a 54-year-old man in his own apartment in the Highbridge section on Monday.

According to police, at around 1 p.m., three men forcibly entered their way into the victim’s apartment on 165th Street and Nelson Avenue, and brandished a firearm before discharging it. The victim was then struck twice in the abdomen and one in his thigh, before the suspects left.

Police sources tell the Bronx Times that it’s likely the victim — who was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition — knew his attackers, but it’s unclear what the motive was. The suspect did not take any items of note from the victim’s apartment following the assault.