NYPD seeking muggers from last month’s Freeman Street stabbing

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD released information on Tuesday about three individuals who allegedly attacked a man on Jan. 19 in front of 881 Freeman St.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, a 62-year-old man was allegedly approached by three unknown people who punched him multiple times. One of the suspects proceeded to display a knife and stab the victim multiple times in the abdomen while the other two individuals removed the man’s backpack, according to police.

The backpack contained keys and a wallet, as well as identification documents and multiple credit and debit cards, according to police.

The suspects fled westbound toward Prospect Avenue on foot, and EMS transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A knife was recovered on the scene, according to the NYPD.

There were no updates Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.