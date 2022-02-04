Police & Fire

NYPD seeking muggers from last month’s Freeman Street stabbing

By
0
comments
Posted on
Three suspects allegedly attacked a man last month on Freeman Street.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD released information on Tuesday about three individuals who allegedly attacked a man on Jan. 19 in front of 881 Freeman St.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, a 62-year-old man was allegedly approached by three unknown people who punched him multiple times. One of the suspects proceeded to display a knife and stab the victim multiple times in the abdomen while the other two individuals removed the man’s backpack, according to police.

The backpack contained keys and a wallet, as well as identification documents and multiple credit and debit cards, according to police.

The suspects fled westbound toward Prospect Avenue on foot, and EMS transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, police said.

A knife was recovered on the scene, according to the NYPD.

There were no updates Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Aliya Schneider

Aliya Schneider is a digital editor for the Bronx Times. She is a reporter and photojournalist who loves asking hard questions to get answers and capturing moments that may otherwise go unseen. Aliya has worked as a journalist in New York and Vermont since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and graduated Barnard College of Columbia University in May 2020. When she’s not reading, writing, researching or taking photos, she is probably showing photos of her cat to anyone who will look.

Crime

News

