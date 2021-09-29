Bronx County Chorus reopens for 2021 in time for holidays

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bronx County Chorus (BCC) proudly announces the start of rehearsals for its 82nd holiday concert. Social distancing and masks are required that uphold COVID- 19 protocol requirements.

Weekly rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck, located at 3075 Baisley Ave. This season, the chorus is delighted to announce and welcomeTom Cuffari as its music/choral director. Cuffari is a former accompanist for BCC and comes with a full resume and impressive musical teaching skills. Cuffari will be leading the group through its 82nd anniversary celebration concerts.

Bronx County Chorus currently has openings in all sections and always welcomes talented singers, former chorus members to semi-professionals. Any singer interested in joining is welcome to visit rehearsals to meet the director and chorus members on the following dates, Tuesday: Oct. 5 or Oct. 12.

A unique chorus within the area, Bronx County Chorus is proud to say that all featured soloists are actual members of the chorus. View the chorus Zoom productions of last spring 2021 and holiday season 2020 by searching YouTube for Bronx County Chorus.

The upcoming season will culminate the 82nd annual holiday concert: The specific date will be announced. It will be held at First Lutheran Church of Throggs Neck. You can find the latest news from Bronx County Chorus on Facebook or online at www.BronxCountyChorus.org. Should you have any questions, please call 718-320-2790 or email using the email address given at www.BronxCountryChorus.org, and leave a detailed message that includes your contact information.

Bronx County Chorus is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Bronx Council on the Arts.