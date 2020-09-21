Bronx Center brings a piece of City Island to its residents

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

So much has changed in the world of nursing homes due to COVID-19. At Bronx Center, two of the programs that residents miss are their annual trips to IHOP and and the Circle Line tour.

They have always been a favorite at the 200-bed nursing and rehabilitation center on Underhill Avenue. So on Wednesday, Sept. 16, Recreation Director Diane Garofola decided on a “shelter in place trip” and ordered in seafood from Seafood City on City Island.

“The staff and managers of Seafood City were delightful to work with and from our proud and generous leader Jeff Sicklick, the smiles and the laughter from the residents as they were enjoying their seafood, was worth the price of admission,” Garofola said. “Our residents have been through so much, they are so worth every penny. Mr. Sicklick is the most wonderful and caring administrator, so thank you Jeff for sponsoring this event and bringing the sunshine to all of our 39 residents at Bronx Center who signed up.”

Seafood City prepared 39 meals in record time with all the trimmings. The food was delivered room by room and included whiting fish, shrimp, salmon, lobster and corn chowder.