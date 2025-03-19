Speed Limit on City Island to be lowered to 20 MPH, as DOT rolls out Regional Slow Zones

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYC Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it will implement Regional Slow Zones in four boroughs, including one on City Island in the Bronx, as part of an expansion of its efforts to reduce speed limits and improve street safety.

A Regional Slow Zone is a designated area where the speed limit is reduced to 20 miles per hour to curb traffic injuries and fatalities. The initiative follows the passage of Sammy’s Law, which grants the city greater authority to lower speed limits.

City Island’s new slow zone will cover the entire island, an area of approximately 0.42 square miles. According to NYC DOT, five severe traffic injuries have occurred on City Island in the past five years.

“Lowering vehicle speed limits by even a few miles per hour could be the difference between life or death in a traffic crash,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a statement. “Our newest Regional Slow Zones will save lives and protect our most vulnerable New Yorkers in some of our busiest pedestrian communities.”

The Bronx initiative is part of a broader citywide effort that also includes new slow zones in DUMBO, Brooklyn; Broad Channel, Queens; and St. George, Staten Island. NYC DOT has already reduced speed limits at 70 locations since last fall and plans to lower speed limits in 250 locations by the end of 2025.

“Lowering speed limits is a simple, powerful way to save lives — and thanks to Sammy’s Law, New York City finally has the tools to get it done,” said State Sen. Nathalia Fernandez, whose district encompasses parts of the Bronx and southern Westchester County. “Slowing down in neighborhoods like City Island means safer streets, fewer crashes, and a city that puts people first. This is how we honor Sammy’s memory — by making every borough safer for kids, seniors, and everyone in between.”

Assemblymember Michael Benedetto, whose district includes City Island, emphasized the importance of the slow zone for the community.

“City Island has had five severe traffic injuries in the past five years, highlighting the need for traffic safeguards,” Benedetto said. “Safety is paramount, and this Slow Zone is a step toward protecting all who live in and visit a gem like City Island in my district.”

Sammy’s Law, which passed in Albany in 2024, enables NYC to lower speed limits to 20 MPH with proper signage. Roads undergoing safety redesigns may see speed limits reduced to as low as 10 MPH. The law was named after 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein, who was struck and killed by a driver in Brooklyn in 2013.

NYC DOT will begin notifying community boards about the new slow zones this month, with a 60-day public comment period before implementation.

The initiative is part of the city’s broader Vision Zero strategy to reduce traffic fatalities and improve pedestrian safety.

“Slower streets will prevent more injuries and death so no one will have to go through what I am going through,” said Juliane Williams, a member of Families for Safe Streets, who lost her daughter to a reckless driver. “I look forward to seeing future plans to expand this program widely across the entire city, especially in underserved neighborhoods.”

Supporters of the initiative, including advocacy groups such as Transportation Alternatives, have called for further expansion of slow zones across all five boroughs.

“A 20 MPH speed limit keeps New Yorkers safe,” said Ben Furnas, executive director of Transportation Alternatives. “We’re excited to see four more Regional Slow Zones across New York City because we know that slower speeds save lives.”

With the implementation of the City Island slow zone, local officials hope the reduced speed limits will provide greater safety for residents and visitors alike in the waterfront neighborhood.