Bronx cast members featured in TADA! Youth Theater performances

This original musical is not your typical fairy tale, and Phooey is not your typical princess. She doesn’t want to curtsy, smile or be rescued by a prince (although he tries), because she can rescue herself, if need be, and she would rather run around with the chambermaids and the stable boys. Her older sister Elessia, along with the Good Fairies, try to make Phooey into what they consider a proper princess, while Morbidia has other plans for them all.

“Princess Phooey” book and lyrics are by Lisa Diana Shapiro with music by Eric Rockwell.

Performed by members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA!, Bronx cast members featured in “Princess Phooey” include Ysobel Leonard, 15, as Elessia; Melina Aponte, 10, as Delta; Alex Rolla, 10, as Secundus and Sarabeth Caimares, 9, as Princess Phooey.

Caimares, from Throggs Neck, has participated in TADA! for the past year. “I feel very lucky to be in the Princess Phooey cast, and I am super excited to be on stage,” she said. “I can relate to my character Princess Phooey, because we are both brave and independent girls. I am so happy to be a part of TADA! because now I have a place to sing, dance and act, and it’s what I love to do!”

Please visit tadatheater.com for more information and to purchase tickets. TADA! is committed to making its productions accessible to all and offers a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for each performance starting at $1, in addition to group sales for nonprofit organizations at $10.

Performances are one-hour long, affordable, fun-filled musicals that are perfect for family audiences of ages 3 and above. They are performed by talented young people who are members of RYET (Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA!). The young actors represent New York City in all its diversity. They come from different neighborhoods and boroughs, different economic, racial, ethnic and cultural backgrounds, have different abilities and are members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of RYET, ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers.

Through TADA!’s high-quality work, young people’s self-confidence and creativity are enhanced, which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration and problem-solving – skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes