Bronx, Brooklyn and Sixpoint Breweries team up to deliver beer to front line heroes

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Since mid-April, the highlight of every single week for the Bronx Brewery has been the #CheersToHeroes campaign drops, its end-of-shift beer donation drive for front line workers.

On May 22, it will hold its final drop and will be, by far, the biggest single-day donation in the campaign, thanks to a collaboration with the Brooklyn and Sixpoint Breweries.

The drop offs will range from Coney Island to the top of the Bronx. For the Bronx, they will be joined by Bronx icon, performing legend and humanitarian Richard “Crazy Legs” Colón, founder of the world-renowned Rock Steady Crew.

To date, #CheersToHeroes has donated more than 7,000 beers across the Bronx and New York City. The beers are delivered by the brewery’s staff to hospital workers, EMS stations, clinics and those supplying meals to front liners.

With the addition of Brooklyn and Sixpoint, the number of donations will reach beyond 10,000 by the end of Friday.

“For all the ways the pandemic has upended our lives, it’s also proven over and over what we know at our core: that New Yorkers show up for each other,” said Bronx Brewery President and Co-Founder Damian Brown. “The front lines have held up this city on their shoulders for so long, and for us, being able to spread a little joy to our heroes has been the highlight of every week. We believe in beer’s power to build community, and we’re honored to have our friends at Brooklyn and Sixpoint join the effort on Friday.”

The three breweries have redoubled their efforts on community during COVID-19. In addition to the donation drives, the Bronx Brewery has worked to support its community with free hand sanitizer made in tandem with Kings County Distillery.

Brooklyn has placed its focus on supporting the hospitality industry through the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, while also opening its warehouse as a staging ground to get personal protective equipment to essential workers. Sixpoint has supplied a stream of beer donations to first responders, in addition to supporting the hospitality industry.

“We know there is a ton of work ahead of us as New Yorkers,” said Jamie Fox, Sixpoint’s event and partnerships director. “We are committed to doing what we can to help our communities that have been so supportive of us in the past.”

Additionally, The Bronx Brewery has created custom ‘Thank You” editions of its Summer Pale Ale for the final leg of the campaign. Each label features the signature summer design, with a thank-you letter from the brewery to first responders on the side, along with a box where recipients can write in the names of their front line heroes.

Though the weekly drop-offs are set to end Friday, the #CheersToHeroes campaign will continue at the Bronx Brewery through Memorial Day, with the brewery adding custom Thank You six-packs to orders going to the front lines.

For more information, go to thebronxbrewery.com or follow on social @thebronxbrewery.