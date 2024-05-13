Colummn | Bronx Ball to honor borough’s artistic history

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Bronx is known for being a place where all forms of art can flourish — it’s the home of the Kreate Hub, where artists of all mediums can rent studios to work in. There are several museums, like the Bronx Museum of Art. The Bronx is also the birthplace of hip-hop, and many famous musical artists have roots in the borough.

The Bronx Walk of Fame, which honors Bronxites who have become leaders in their field and influenced society with their works, includes all kinds of creatives. Singer Remy Ma, photographer Joe Conzo and DJ GrandWizzard Theodore are just a few of the recognizable names on the Walk. Two of the 2024 Bronx Walk of Fame inductees are artists — actress Andrea Navedo and music producer Amadeus.

Since the Bronx Ball is an opportunity to honor those who have been inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame, the Bronx Economic Development Corporation and the Bronx Tourism Council are also honoring the arts during the celebration. In addition to the typical programming during the Ball, the grandiose event will include an art show featuring the work of two artists who are clients of the Kreate Hub. Some of their work will be available for purchase in the early evening. Additionally, the hosts of the Bronx Fashion Show will be presenting a small portion of the show during the cocktail hour of the Ball.

Later in the program, a slideshow of “then and now” photographs of various locations throughout the Bronx will be played on a projector screen. Guests can see for themselves how the art of photography has developed throughout the years, and what some of the familiar local spots looked like years ago versus what they look like now.

The art and entertainment being included in the Ball makes it that much more worth going to. Visit ilovethebronx.com the purchase tickets for the event, which takes place on Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m.

Jilleen Barrett is director of communications and marketing at the Bronx Economic Development Corporation.