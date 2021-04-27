Benedetto and Bailey announce new ARGUS crime cameras in Co-op City

Criminals be aware, the cops have their on eyes on you in Co-op City.
On April 22, Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Senator Jamaal Bailey announced that there are new safety cameras monitored by the police at an undisclosed location in Co-op City.
Co-op City resident Junius Williams told the Bronx Times he approached Benedetto about having more cameras in the community in 2015. Williams, 66, moved to Co-op City in 2010 and wanted to make the neighborhood safer.
He is pleased the lawmakers stepped up to the plate and made this happen.
“I’ve always been security conscious,” he explained. “These NYPD cameras are a culmination of my vision. Cameras hold everyone accountable.”
After requests from the community, Co-Op City now has additional cameras installed. The safety of our seniors and families is critical and every tool counts.
Thank you to Junius Williams for his advocacy and @mikebenedetto82 for securing the funding for this necessary project. pic.twitter.com/04tvEmroMs
— Jamaal T. Bailey (@jamaaltbailey) April 22, 2021