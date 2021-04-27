Politics

Benedetto and Bailey announce new ARGUS crime cameras in Co-op City

Senator Jamaal Bailey speaks about the new cameras in Co-op City.
Criminals be aware, the cops have their on eyes on you in Co-op City.

On April 22, Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Senator Jamaal Bailey announced that there are new safety cameras monitored by the police at an undisclosed location in Co-op City.

Co-op City resident Junius Williams told the Bronx Times he approached Benedetto about having more cameras in the community in 2015. Williams, 66, moved to Co-op City in 2010 and wanted to make the neighborhood safer.

He is pleased the lawmakers stepped up to the plate and made this happen.

“I’ve always been security conscious,” he explained. “These NYPD cameras are a culmination of my vision. Cameras hold everyone accountable.”

Assemblyman Michael Benedetto

