August 2023: District 14 transformative budget investments

Hello my people! Welcome back to Sanchez Te Cuenta, my column where I, Council Member Pierina Sanchez, share updates on District 14 priorities, citywide concerns and current happenings, I use this platform to write about topics impacting our city, from the perspective of a Bronx-born and raised urban planner and now, an elected official.

Over the past year, New York City Council, under the leadership of Speaker Adrienne Adams, has tirelessly fought for a budget that prioritizes the well-being and development of New Yorkers. Despite facing challenges and proposed budget cuts, we have secured significant wins in education, childcare and housing stability for all communities. These investments contribute to a brighter future, enabling individuals like Victoria, a passionate student at P.S. 226 on the northwest side of our district, to pursue their dreams by empowering her with the best resources.

Victoria loves reading and is constantly seeking new books to satisfy her curiosity. Her school’s outdated library needed a refresh to provide her with the diverse collection she craves. For the 2023-2024 academic year, I allocated $250,000 to renovate the library, allowing Victoria and her fellow students to have access to an updated and learning environment. Victoria’s mother, a full-time worker, finds it challenging to take her daughter to the nearest library, Francis Martin Library.

With the aim of removing obstacles and promoting equitable access to resources, my office has also invested in the Francis Martin Library thanks to the direct advocacy of our community through participatory budgeting. I have dedicated funds to establish a new 3D printer at the library. This initiative will provide Victoria and her peers with technology needed to explore, igniting their passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Looking at the citywide budget, the adopted budget for fiscal year 2024, which started this July, encompasses a range of crucial investments that will improve the lives of New Yorkers in various ways. A commitment of $4 billion in capital for supportive and affordable housing construction and more than $300 million for housing and tenant assistance programs demonstrates our dedication to housing security. We have also allocated resources to prevent evictions and support the right to counsel, ensuring that families can remain in their homes.

Recognizing the importance of education as a catalyst for success, we have prioritized funding for various schools and educational initiatives. The investments include renovating gymnasiums, beautifying parks, upgrading technology and establishing STEM labs in multiple schools, such as P.S./M.S. 15, P.S. 226, P.S. 246, Joseph Wade Academics P.S. 117X, P.S. 206, and P.S. 91. These enhancements will empower students like Victoria to excel academically, fostering a love for learning and preparing them for a bright future.

As we move forward, there is still much work to be done to address the needs and aspirations of the people we represent. However, the hard-fought budget wins we have secured demonstrate our commitment to supporting the advancement of all New Yorkers. Together, with the guidance of Speaker Adams and the dedication of passionate advocates, we will continue to fight for a city that provides equal opportunities for all, invests in its people, and empowers everyone to thrive. By investing in education, housing and the overall well-being of our communities, we are building a foundation for a prosperous future for New York City and its residents.

