Arrest made for May homicide at Gouverneur playground

Jaykwan Ford, a 27-year-old Bronx resident, has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon regarding a May homicide, pursuant to an ongoing investigation.

Around 11:30 p.m. on May 6, police responded to a call of a person shot at Gouverneur playground, in the rear of 1420 Washington Ave. within the 42nd Precinct, according to police.

It was reported that an unidentified individual discharged a firearm multiple times, striking a 17-year-old in the chest and back, police said.

The shooter allegedly fled southward by foot on Washington Avenue.

On the scene, officers observed an unconscious and unresponsive man — later identified as Bronx teenager Tony Boyd — with gunshot wounds on his torso, according to police. Boyd was transported to Saint Barbaras hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, authorities said.

Police said in May they were later notified of a second victim, a 24-year-old female, who walked into Lincoln Hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm, in stable condition.

Police said they have surveillance video depicting Ford in the vicinity of the incident location.