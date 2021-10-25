Suspect identified in Bainbridge Avenue bodega murder

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD has identified Kemel Smith, 31, as a suspect in connection with a murder that took place in August.

According to police, on Aug. 13, at 4:09 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting inside of a bodega located at 2550 Bainbridge Ave.

Upon arrival, police found Jayquan Lewis, 21, of Bainbridge Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body lying unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.