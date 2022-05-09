Police & Fire

SEE IT: Armed suspect robs Melrose jewelry store of $9K at gunpoint

By
What began as a customer looking to make a purchase at a Melrose jewelry store turned into an armed robbery on Saturday in the South Bronx.

According to the NYPD, a man entered E.H. Jewelry Inc., located at 2865 Third Ave. on May 7, around 6:30 p.m. and asked the 63-year-old male employee about buying some jewelry.

Suddenly, the man then entered the employee only area and pulled a gun on the employee. From there, the thief allegedly ransacked the place and allegedly stole trays containing approximately $8,000 worth of jewelry and approximately $1,000 from the register.

The individual fled to parts unknown with the stolen property.

The individual is described as a male with a medium complexion, slim build, black hair and facial hair, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black mask, a black hooded jacket with “Protocol’s Candy Shop” written on the back, gray pants with black on the front and black and gray sneakers.

A man who allegedly robbed a t Melrose jewelry store at gunpoint. Photo courtesy NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

