SEE IT: Armed suspect robs Melrose jewelry store of $9K at gunpoint

What began as a customer looking to make a purchase at a Melrose jewelry store turned into an armed robbery on Saturday in the South Bronx.

According to the NYPD, a man entered E.H. Jewelry Inc., located at 2865 Third Ave. on May 7, around 6:30 p.m. and asked the 63-year-old male employee about buying some jewelry.

Suddenly, the man then entered the employee only area and pulled a gun on the employee. From there, the thief allegedly ransacked the place and allegedly stole trays containing approximately $8,000 worth of jewelry and approximately $1,000 from the register.

The individual fled to parts unknown with the stolen property.

The individual is described as a male with a medium complexion, slim build, black hair and facial hair, last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black mask, a black hooded jacket with “Protocol’s Candy Shop” written on the back, gray pants with black on the front and black and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.