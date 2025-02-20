Applications now open for New York Yankees Community Council Youth Leadership Award

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Yankees and Bronx Community Board 10 are now accepting applications for the New York Yankees Community Council Youth Leadership Award.

Bronx Community Board 10 will nominate five high school seniors from the applicant pool to each receive a $750 stipend in recognition of their leadership and community service.

To be eligible, applicants must have completed at least 50 hours of leadership and/or volunteer work in roles such as tutoring, mentoring, community unity development, or advocacy against violence or substance abuse.

Applicants must submit a resume that includes their name, address, school, volunteer and extracurricular activities, work experience, awards, and any other relevant information. A completed nomination form is also required.

Submission Details:

Resumes and nomination forms can be submitted via:

Email: bx10@cb.nyc.gov (Use the subject line: New York Yankees Community Council Youth Leadership Award)

Mail: Bronx Community Board 10, 3165 East Tremont Ave., Bronx, NY 10461

In Person: Drop off at Bronx Community Board 10 during business hours (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.)

The deadline for applications is Thursday, March 20. Applicants submitting by mail should allow sufficient time for delivery before the deadline.

Where to Access Nomination Forms:

Forms can be downloaded from the Bronx Community Board 10 website (nyc.gov/bronxcb10, under “Announcements”) or from Facebook.com/BronxCommunityBoard10. They can also be requested by calling the Board Office at 718-892-1161.

For more information, contact Bronx Community Board 10 at bx10@cb.nyc.gov.