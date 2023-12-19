Pets get blessed in Van Cortlandt Park

During the Blessing Of The Animals 2023 event, Bronx pet owners gathered together to have their furry friends prayed for in Van Cortlandt Park. “The idea of today is to give a blessing to the animals and to get the community together,” said ordained minister Danny Rokit. “It’s always baptizing or blessings for families, marriages and things like that, but we forget about our furry critters a lot.”

During the Blessing Of The Animals 2023 event, Bronx pet owners gathered together to have their furry friends prayed for in Van Cortlandt Park. “The idea of today is to give a blessing to the animals and to get the community together,” said ordained minister Danny Rokit. “It’s always baptizing or blessings for families, marriages and things like that, but we forget about our furry critters a lot.”

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Yonkers Museum of Art, YoMA, held its Blessing Of The Animals event earlier this month at Van Cortlandt Park in Riverdale. There, community members gathered to have their beloved furry friends blessed by ordained priest Danny Rokit.

The Blessing Of The Animals provided food, music, pet toys, and prayers for the community and their pets. It’s traditionally known as a Catholic event, created as a tribute to Saint Frances — who had a special connection to animals. However, organizer Buddy YoMA says those of all religions were welcome to join.

“It’s just a blessing,” he said. “I don’t think it has a religion and I think anyone can, if their intent is sincere, offer a blessing to someone else.”

YoMA said he was inspired by the St. John the Divine Cathedral’s animals blessing event. Upon attending, he was in awe of the community brought in by the event and hoped to do the same for his neighborhood.

“It was just very communal, peaceful, accessible, because there was no cost (at the) event,” he said. “And so immediately I thought that I would like to do something like that.”

Among the many animals that joined in YoMA’s first Blessing Of The Animals event came Matthew Pinero and Grace Espin with their three dogs, two of them in a dog stroller. The partners felt they wanted their pets to be blessed to ensure their happiness for next year.

“I feel events like this definitely bring people together and it does build friendships,” said Pinero.

The first-time event was considered a success for the organizers, who hope to be able to have the same event next year.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes