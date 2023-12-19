Community

Pets get blessed in Van Cortlandt Park

By Pamela Rozon Posted on
During the Blessing Of The Animals 2023 event, Bronx pet owners gathered together to have their furry friends prayed for in Van Cortlandt Park. “The idea of today is to give a blessing to the animals and to get the community together,” said ordained minister Danny Rokit. “It's always baptizing or blessings for families, marriages and things like that, but we forget about our furry critters a lot.”
Photo Pamela Rozon

The Yonkers Museum of Art, YoMA, held its Blessing Of The Animals event earlier this month at Van Cortlandt Park in Riverdale. There, community members gathered to have their beloved furry friends blessed by ordained priest Danny Rokit.

The Blessing Of The Animals provided food, music, pet toys, and prayers for the community and their pets. It’s traditionally known as a Catholic event, created as a tribute to Saint Frances — who had a special connection to animals. However, organizer Buddy YoMA says those of all religions were welcome to join. 

“It’s just a blessing,” he said. “I don’t think it has a religion and I think anyone can, if their intent is sincere, offer a blessing to someone else.”

The Blessing Of The Animals event provided pet owners with free professional portraits taken by photographer Aryana Alexa. “It's been great. I love animals,” she said. “I have two pets myself. So I think it's really awesome to kind of bring everybody together and celebrate our four legged friends.”
Photographer Aryana Alexa said she hopes the event becomes a yearly tradition for the community.
YoMA said he was inspired by the St. John the Divine Cathedral’s animals blessing event. Upon attending, he was in awe of the community brought in by the event and hoped to do the same for his neighborhood.

“It was just very communal, peaceful, accessible, because there was no cost (at the) event,” he said. “And so immediately I thought that I would like to do something like that.”

YoMA’s first Blessing Of The Animals event brought young and old pets from the neighborhood, some being as old as 16 years. Partners Matthew Pinero and Grace Espin brought their three beloved pets to the event in hopes of having them be prayed for. Pinero said “it was a good time for the dogs to get out and explore and interact.”
Among the many animals that joined in YoMA’s first Blessing Of The Animals event came Matthew Pinero and Grace Espin with their three dogs, two of them in a dog stroller. The partners felt they wanted their pets to be blessed to ensure their happiness for next year.

“I feel events like this definitely bring people together and it does build friendships,” said Pinero. 

The first-time event was considered a success for the organizers, who hope to be able to have the same event next year.

Along with live entertainment, the event offered attendees free snacks along, as well as treats and toys for their animals. “Everyone here has just donated all of their time, gifts and talent,” said organizer Buddy YoMA, who created the event to inspire community engagement in his neighborhood.
