Alumnus, long time coach and MLB scout returns to BCC as assistant coach

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A baseball lifer, Danny Ramirez began his career in 1994 with Bronx Community College as he helped the team win the conference championship.

Now, nearly three decades later, he has come full circle and is the new assistant coach.

“I am ecstatic to come back and contribute to a place that meant so much to me as a young student-athlete,” Ramirez said. “I look forward to returning and working with Ryan McCarthy and the rest of the athletic department to accomplish the same great things I was able to with a new generation of Broncos. To come back and be able to help in this capacity alongside one of my mentors in Adolfo Dejesus means a great deal to me. He’s a great coach who’s done great things throughout his career, and I look forward to his continued guidance as we work together to make a positive difference at BCC. I can’t wait to get the ball rolling on our upcoming year.”

Ramirez works for Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals organization as the club’s New York City metro area scout. Since 2019, he has evaluated college, high school and local amateur league talent within the five boroughs.

From 2013 to 2016, he served as an associate scout for the New York Yankees, evaluating New York City, Long Island and Westchester County talent under Yanks longtime scout Cesar Presbott. Prior to joining the Bronx Bombers, Ramirez completed the MLB Scouting Bureau’s scout development program in Tucson, Ariz.

“We are thrilled to bring back a proud and accomplished alumnus like Danny to our program,” said Director of Athletics Ryan McCarthy. “His experiences as a player starting on Ohio Field, as a head coach at the junior college and NCAA Division I levels, and as a Major League scout are living proof you can go anywhere from BCC. We are ecstatic for Danny’s journey to come full circle back to the Bronx.”

In between his time as a big league scout, Ramirez served as head coach at Saint Peter’s University. In his three seasons at the Jersey City, N.J. institution, over 20 Peacocks earned MAAC All-Academic Team accolades, with one honored as an All-MAAC Team performer.

A baseball lifer, Ramirez joins the defending CUNYAC champions with over 28 years of experience as a player, coach and scout throughout the Northeast. Ramirez has coached and managed at many levels, beginning his career with the Boys Club of New York and Major League Baseball’s RBI program, where he led several teams to championships while working with inner-city youth of all ages.

From there, he went on to coach at New York City’s La Salle Academy High School for two years before accepting the head baseball coach position at Globe Institute of Technology. At Globe, he led the Knights to their first district tournament victory before moving on to Monroe College in 2007.

At Monroe, Ramirez was a member of the coaching staff from 2008 to 2012. Two years prior, the program transitioned from a Division III program into one of the top NJCAA Division I programs in the Northeast. Ramirez served as the infield/outfield coach, strength trainer, and associate head coach/pitching coach.

BCC Head Coach Adolfo De Jesus is eager for Ramirez to join the team.

“Danny was one of the smartest players I’ve ever coached and has become an outstanding coach,” De Jesus said. “We are thrilled to bring him back to BCC.”