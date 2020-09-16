BCC to hold event commemorating 100 years of women’s suffrage

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Sept. 25, Bronx Community College will be hosting an event called Women Manifesting Systems of Care commemorating 100 years of women’s suffrage.

Women Manifesting Systems of Care will center on women and women-identified voices as they reflect on the centennial of women’s suffrage in the U.S.

While the 19th Amendment granted voting rights to white women in the United States, it would be years until Black, Native, Latinx and Asian women would be afforded that same right without restrictions that were previously placed on them.

Women Manifesting Systems of Care will open with Elements, a new interactive performance directed by Alona Weiss, in collaboration with performers Kris Lee, Rachel Mellis, Mor Mendel and Saretta Morgan.

There will also be a panel discussion moderated by Cynthia Tobar, artist, oral historian and Head of Archives at BCC.

The panel conversation will include Maria Aponte, author and performance artist; Bridget Bartolini, oral historian and founder of Five Boro Story Project; Spirit Tawfiq, anti-racism educator and storyteller; and Alona Weiss, visual artist and the director of Elements.

Participating audiences who RSVP to attend the live event will be given a digital care package souvenir that will prompt audience members to take an active part in the performance. RSVP via Eventbrite at: https: //www.eventbrite.com/e/women- manifesting-systems-of-care- virtual-broadcast-tickets- 114452083262.

Also, as a part of the program, the BCC Archives is holding a writing contest sponsored by their community partners at Community Board 5, the Davidson Neighborhood Center and the New York Public Library, Francis Martin Branch.

The following are the writing contest guidelines:

All youth are invited to send in a story or essay or other written work highlighting a woman (or women) that contribute to the health and well-being of the community, you, your family or in some way made the community better. The essays can be no longer than two pages in length.

Please email submissions by Sept. 21 to Cynthia Tobar at Cynthia.Tobar@bcc.cuny.edu.

The winning entry will be awarded a $50 prize as well be able to participate by reading their entry at the event. More information about the event is available at https://systemsofcare.commons.gc.cuny.edu/.