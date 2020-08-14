Bronx Community College awarded $465K grant renewal for ‘Future Now’ program

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronx Community College has been approved for the renewal of a major, $465,000 year long grant for the school’s educational and vocational development program thanks to The Robin Hood Foundation.

That program, titled Future Now, has been offering free high school equivalency exam preparation and vocational training classes, student counseling and career exploration, along with college preparation and enrollment services to students ages 17 to 24 since 1998.

“I feel grateful and blessed every day for the opportunity to partner with the Robin Hood Foundation to work with so many talented students and staff,” said Future Now Founder and Director Elizabeth Payamps.

This allocation intends to give the programs means for enrolling 250 participants in high school equivalency exam preparation courses and enroll 90 new students in associate degree programs, according to BCC.

Robin Hood has pledged $6 million over a period of 13 years in support of Future Now.

The organization also supports 250 nonprofits to support food, housing, education, legal services, workforce development and more to New Yorkers living in poverty.