Bronx Community College delivers devices to students’ homes ahead of distance learning semester

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Bronx Community College President Thomas A. Isekenegbe and Provost Lester Rápalo today have showed that distance learning can still be a personal experience.

Those two administrators along with four others from the college hand delivered technology and other devices to ten students’ homes as they all prepare for a semester of distance learning in an event called “Operation Device Drop.”

2020-2021 Academic year begins on Wednesday ⁦@DrLRapalo⁩ and I are on #BCCOperationDeviceDrop bringing devices to our students who need them. Student Chinenye Owuamana was our student to receive a device this morning pic.twitter.com/gqtfKnmBog — Thomas A. Isekenegbe (@president_BCC) August 24, 2020

“Braving the challenges of life during a pandemic to launch an academic career at BCC is a real sign of personal strength,” Isekenegbe said.

The school noted that these ten students are representative of hundred of other students who are getting loaner devices essential to distance learning during COVID-19.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you,’ and giving not just these devices but also our best wishes for the exciting journey ahead. Before the pandemic, I would stand at the college gate and greet each student at the start of the school year. This is a small way to recapture that feeling of community,” the president added.

Further lifting students’ spirits, BCC shirts, pens and other “swag” was also delivered by the college welcome wagon.

Next student on #bccoperationdevicedrop was Angel Dionisio! A new BCC student majoring in Business Administration and Marketing. Joining us was his mom who also got BCC gear! #welcometobcc pic.twitter.com/tuLFAxw4jR — Thomas A. Isekenegbe (@president_BCC) August 24, 2020



Rápalo explained that many of the students receiving electronic equipment are international while others participate in BCC programs like athletics, college discovery and accelerated study in associate programs.

“We will hand them a device and personally welcome them to Bronx Community College. We’re very thrilled with this opportunity to show freshmen that we care and that we are committed to their success,” the provost said.