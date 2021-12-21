Alegria launches primary, women’s and pediatric care services in the South Bronx

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Alegria Health & Wellness, a full service medical facility based in the South Bronx, has officially begun treating patients for primary care, in addition to specialties for women and children. The state of the art facility has experienced doctors and nurses to make sure each patient receives the treatment they require, in addition to sound medical advice to keep them healthy.

“We decided to focus on these first three services for the community because it is what is needed most” said Dr. Walid Michelen, Alegria’s chief medical officer. “When first planning our medical facility, and our vision for it, we chose to open in the South Bronx in order to increase the opportunities residents have to improve their health and wellbeing.”

Some of the services now being provided include disease prevention, diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses, mammograms, STI testing and treatment, immunizations, sick visits and orthopedic care.

As Alegria expands its services, patients will be able to get their teeth cleaned, see a podiatrist and oncologist, as well as a behavioral health therapist. You can see all the services available on the center’s website, www.alegriahealthbronx.com.