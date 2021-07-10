Bronx Brewery kicks off month-long sneaker drive with Pop-A-Shot tourney

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As part of the Bronx Brewery’s Up and Comer Series , the brewery has announced the release of Hop-A-Shot, the newest take on the classic, hop-centric West Coast IPA. The can features artwork by graphic designer and sports illustrator Peter Richter, who was inspired by summer nights spent playing carnival basketball games on the boardwalk.

The Bronx Brewery has teamed up with Project Renewal on this release with a month-long sneaker drive. Throughout the month of July, the brewery will be accepting donations of new or slightly used sneakers to benefit the residents of The Recovery Center.