Bronx Brewery kicks off month-long sneaker drive with Pop-A-Shot tourney

As part of the Bronx Brewery’s Up and Comer Series, the brewery has announced the release of Hop-A-Shot, the newest take on the classic, hop-centric West Coast IPA. The can features artwork by graphic designer and sports illustrator Peter Richter, who was inspired by summer nights spent playing carnival basketball games on the boardwalk.
The Bronx Brewery has teamed up with Project Renewal on this release with a month-long sneaker drive. Throughout the month of July, the brewery will be accepting donations of new or slightly used sneakers to benefit the residents of The Recovery Center.
Hop-A-Shot is set to release on Tuesday, July 13 with a free event and Pop-A-Shot contest in The Backyard. There will be prizes for hitting certain scores and a grand prize for whoever hits a score of 150 or more. The event is from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Bronx Brewery, located at 856 E. 136th St. Come get your shot on.