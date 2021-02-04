42-year-old man gunned down at Mill Brook Houses in south Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man in the south Bronx on Wednesday.

According to the NYPD, the victim, who has not yet been identified by law enforcement was shot inside of the Mill Brook Houses at 620 E. 137th Street in Mott Haven at about 9:50 p.m.

The deceased was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds to both his torso and hip, he was rushed to nearby Lincoln Hospital and pronounced dead there.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD investigation into this homicide remains ongoing.